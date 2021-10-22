Lady Irish win State Volleyball Championship
Catholic beats Briarcrest to win the Division-II, AA title
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for head coach Andre Alves and the KCHS volleyball team. The ladies swept state power Briarcrest yesterday to win the division-two, 2-a state championship..
After coming up just short in recent years, the Lady Irish could not have been more proud.
34 wins on the season for catholic and the program’s first state title since 2016 when the Irish were still competing in Division One. Congratulations Irish!!
