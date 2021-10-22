Lady Irish win State Volleyball Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for head coach Andre Alves and the KCHS volleyball team. The ladies swept state power Briarcrest yesterday to win the division-two, 2-a state championship..

After coming up just short in recent years, the Lady Irish could not have been more proud.

MVP Devyn Dunn, senior Grainne McGrath and head coach Andre Alves reflect on winning the Division-II, AA State Volleyball Championship by sweeping Briarcrest in the finals. Congrats Lady Irish! @wvltrick @VarsityAllAxs @kchs_volleyball @PamRhoades pic.twitter.com/bqlHBJ0sJF — wvlt (@wvlt) October 22, 2021

34 wins on the season for catholic and the program’s first state title since 2016 when the Irish were still competing in Division One. Congratulations Irish!!

