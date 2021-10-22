Leftover clouds with a cooler Friday, weekend warming ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to fog Friday morning but the rain is all but gone. The First Alert is over, shockingly with no damage reports - despite some serious signs on the radar. The weekend warms up in a hurry. Still, twin fronts Monday night and Thursday bring big changes.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wake up weather on Friday will be a bit chilly for some as we’ll be close to 50, some areas across the plateau and higher elevations will be closer to the mid 40s.

Sunshine will build back in for the afternoon on Friday and that leads to what should be a pleasant and mild afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Perfect football weather for Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Have you been looking forward to the weekend? If so, we’ve got a great forecast for you to enjoy! Sunshine returns for much of the weekend as the afternoons get into the 70s and evenings stay in the 60s, with a drop to the 40s and 50s for daybreak.

Vols at Alabama (WVLT)

Meanwhile, the Vols are on the road for Saturday’s game. In Alabama, it will be closer to 80 degrees for the high on Saturday. In your I’m All Vol forecast, the 7 PM game cools through the 60s with a clear sky.

The next chance for rain and storms comes into the forecast Monday where coverage will be near 60% and we’re warming up again into the mid 70s before the front knocks us back down to near 70.

We’ll hang out there until the next front later in the week.

