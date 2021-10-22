Making a Difference by Bowling for Autism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our Place Art Organization hosted its the 3rd annual Bowl for Autism event at Maple Hall in Downtown Knoxville Thursday night. The special night serves a fundraiser in support of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Our Place Art Organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2013 that provides programs and services for individuals with Autism and other developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities. The group is dedicated to enriching their lives through the arts. In the last year, our organization has expanded services including: successful partnerships with Whole Foods Market and Barnes and Noble to create inclusive monthly events.

Your 2021 donation/sponsorship can directly help us support individuals in our community and make it easier for their families to locate, obtain, and use the community resources that are available to their children in the Greater Knoxville and Knox County area so that these individuals can live happy, healthy, and productive lives. Your contribution will help us continue to provide the following programs: arts and garden program, seasonal camps, life-skills/vocational program and family and community program.

