Advertisement

Making a Difference by Bowling for Autism

Annual event is put on by Our Place Art Organization
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our Place Art Organization hosted its the 3rd annual Bowl for Autism event at Maple Hall in Downtown Knoxville Thursday night. The special night serves a fundraiser in support of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Our Place Art Organization event at maple Hall in Knoxville
Our Place Art Organization event at maple Hall in Knoxville(Rick Russo)

Our Place Art Organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2013 that provides programs and services for individuals with Autism and other developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities. The group is dedicated to enriching their lives through the arts. In the last year, our organization has expanded services including: successful partnerships with Whole Foods Market and Barnes and Noble to create inclusive monthly events.

Bowl Fot Autism
Bowl Fot Autism(Rick Russo)

Your 2021 donation/sponsorship can directly help us support individuals in our community and make it easier for their families to locate, obtain, and use the community resources that are available to their children in the Greater Knoxville and Knox County area so that these individuals can live happy, healthy, and productive lives. Your contribution will help us continue to provide the following programs: arts and garden program, seasonal camps, life-skills/vocational program and family and community program.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Heartbroken mother warns parents against aggressive dogs after losing 7-month-old to attack
Heartbroken mother warns against aggressive dogs after losing infant to attack
Copperhead snake at Zoo Knoxville
Copperheads: How to avoid them before they go to their dens
Brian Carter
Man arrested after smearing blood around multiple Knoxville businesses, police say
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds predict what kind of winter we will have?

Latest News

Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr.
KPD searching for 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
Ash is a seven month old bloodhound training to be a trailing and tracking guy
Madisonville K-9 program used to help in Summer Wells’ search disbanded
Alcoa Police Department buys BolaWrap devices
Alcoa Police Department buys BolaWrap devices to help with de-escalation practices
Search and Rescue Disbanded
Madisonville Search and Rescue Squad Disbanded