Campbell County officer-involved shooting on I-75 prompts road closure

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the attempted robbery and got in a pursuit with the male suspect on I-75 North.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was reportedly shot by officers on I-75 North after attempting to rob the Jacksboro Walmart Pharmacy and fleeing the scene, according to Michael Stanfield, Mayor of Lafollette, who received information from law enforcement officials.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the attempted robbery and got in a pursuit with the male suspect on I-75 North Thursday night, Stanfield said.

The man reportedly wrecked on the interstate, exited the vehicle and fired shots at police, according to Stanfield. Officers returned gunfire and reportedly shot the man, the mayor said.

It is unclear what the condition of the shot suspect is at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the trooper involved in the shooing was not injured.

There was another person reported in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but it is unclear if they played a role in the robbery or shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WVLT News that they did not have information to release at this time and their agents were in the process of responding to the scene.

A spokesperson for the TBI said it could be several hours or tomorrow before an update is provided.

According to TDOT, a portion of I-75 was closed due to police activity that was reported at 7:37 p.m. You can check traffic on the TDOT website.

This story is developing.

