Maryville Police Department K-9 found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department found missing K-9 “Jak” after a search Friday morning.

The police department previously asked for public assistance in locating Officer Jak who had went missing from his handler’s backyard Thursday evening.

He went missing near the Big Springs Road and South Hollow Road area, according to officials.

Officials said Jak was social in nature and would normally not be aggressive unless provoked or given commands.

