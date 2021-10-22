Advertisement

Maryville Police Department K-9 found safe

Officials said Jak was social in nature and would normally not be aggressive unless provoked or given commands.
K-9 Jak
K-9 Jak(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department found missing K-9 “Jak” after a search Friday morning.

The police department previously asked for public assistance in locating Officer Jak who had went missing from his handler’s backyard Thursday evening.

He went missing near the Big Springs Road and South Hollow Road area, according to officials.

Officials said Jak was social in nature and would normally not be aggressive unless provoked or given commands.

If you spot Jak, please call 911 immediately.

During the evening of October 21st, K-9 Jak went missing from his handlers backyard in the Big Springs Rd / S Long...

Posted by Maryville Police Department-TN on Friday, October 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Blair
Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds predict what kind of winter we will have?
Chamber of Commerce members and SMARM Board of Directors cuts the ribbon on a new location in...
SMARM opens new larger location in Sevierville
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
It’s happening all over the country, supply chain issues causing problems with getting things...
Supply Chain issues impacting some in East Tennessee

Latest News

Cooler, more clouds at times.
Leftover clouds with a cooler Friday, weekend warming ahead
Cooler with more clouds at times
Your Forecast: Cooler today but warming this weekend
5-6a WVLT News - VOD - clipped version
Kerbela Shriners Circus
Clingman's Dome
First Alert over but two more storms roll in next week