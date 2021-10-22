Advertisement

Pigeon Forge asks for public input on Westside Connector Project

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Pigeon Forge will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to gather public input on the proposed Westside Connector Project.

The proposed project will build a two-lane road with sidewalks on a new alignment between Pine Mountain Road and West Mill Creek Road, officials said. This connection would allow people to move from one end of the city without ever getting on the parkway.

“The purpose of the project is to construct a north-south local road with sidewalks to provide a local route that is an alternative to the Parkway and better serve the residents of Pigeon Forge,” a release stated.

The meeting will be held on from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Meeting Room B in the Pigeon Forge City Hall Complex at 3221 Rena Street, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

The public is welcome to ask questions and offer opinions and comments during the meeting, a spokesperson said.

Representatives of the city will be on-site to provide additional information and answer questions.

The roadway project has been considered for almost 10 years.

Westside Connector Proposal
Westside Connector Proposal(WVLT)

