Advertisement

Roane County Commissioner charged with DUI after striking two vehicles head-on

Randall Lee Ellis reportedly left his lane of travel, went into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles head-on.
Roane County Commissioner, Randy Ellis
Roane County Commissioner, Randy Ellis(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Randall Lee Ellis, a Roane County Commissioner, was arrested and charged with a first offense DUI after striking two vehicles head-on Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Kingston Pike near Scenic Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Ellis as one of the drivers.

Ellis reportedly left his lane of travel, went into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles head-on, according to an investigation by officials.

The officers observed that Ellis was unsteady, had slurred speech and small pupils, the report said. Once asked to perform a sobriety test, officers observed Ellis had a dry mouth, droopy eyelids and was unable to complete one test due to coordination, investigators said.

Ellis told officers that he was prescribed Hydrocodone for kidney stones and had taken them earlier in the day. Once asked about the time, officers said Ellis thought it was noon but it was closer to 3:00 p.m.

The incident report said based upon the totality of the circumstances, evidence on the scene and field sobriety tests, Ellis was then taken into custody.

He was reportedly transported to the Knox County Detention Facility where a blood test was conducted. At this time, those results have not been released.

Ellis has served on the Roane County Commission for over ten years.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Blair
Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds predict what kind of winter we will have?
Chamber of Commerce members and SMARM Board of Directors cuts the ribbon on a new location in...
SMARM opens new larger location in Sevierville
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
It’s happening all over the country, supply chain issues causing problems with getting things...
Supply Chain issues impacting some in East Tennessee

Latest News

K-9 Jak
Maryville Police Department K-9 found safe
Cooler, more clouds at times.
Leftover clouds with a cooler Friday, weekend warming ahead
Cooler with more clouds at times
Your Forecast: Cooler today but warming this weekend
5-6a WVLT News - VOD - clipped version
Kerbela Shriners Circus