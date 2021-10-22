Roane County Commissioner charged with DUI after striking two vehicles head-on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Randall Lee Ellis, a Roane County Commissioner, was arrested and charged with a first offense DUI after striking two vehicles head-on Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Kingston Pike near Scenic Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Ellis as one of the drivers.

Ellis reportedly left his lane of travel, went into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles head-on, according to an investigation by officials.

The officers observed that Ellis was unsteady, had slurred speech and small pupils, the report said. Once asked to perform a sobriety test, officers observed Ellis had a dry mouth, droopy eyelids and was unable to complete one test due to coordination, investigators said.

Ellis told officers that he was prescribed Hydrocodone for kidney stones and had taken them earlier in the day. Once asked about the time, officers said Ellis thought it was noon but it was closer to 3:00 p.m.

The incident report said based upon the totality of the circumstances, evidence on the scene and field sobriety tests, Ellis was then taken into custody.

He was reportedly transported to the Knox County Detention Facility where a blood test was conducted. At this time, those results have not been released.

Ellis has served on the Roane County Commission for over ten years.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.