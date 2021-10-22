Advertisement

Tennesseans invited to public town halls to discuss student-focused funding

Students learn inside a classroom
(WLBT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Education have announced eight town hall meetings to discuss student-focused funding for Tennessee schools. The public is invited to attend in-person or watch the meetings virtually.

“These public town halls will spark localized conversations about student-based funding for public education in Tennessee and how to create a new strategy to best serve our students and ensure they are prepared for future success,” a release from the TDOE said.

The meetings will feature comments and feedback from the in-person audience, but those interested can also submit questions via email to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.

The full schedule of the meetings can be seen below:

Week of October 25

· Mid-Cumberland Region - Wednesday, October 27

o Location: Merrol Hyde Magnet School (128 Township Dr., Hendersonville, TN 37075)

o Time: 5:30 p.m. CST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

· Southwest Region - Thursday, October 28

o Location: National Civil Rights Museum (450 Mulberry St., Memphis, TN 38103)

o Time: 5:30 p.m. CST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

Week of November 1

· South Central Region - Monday, November 1

o Location: University of Tennessee, Southern; Curry Athletic Complex (150 Kermit Smith Dr., Pulaski TN 38478)

o Time: 6 p.m. CST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

· East Region - Tuesday, November 2

o Location: University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Ballroom in the Student Union (1502 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916)

o Time: 6 p.m. EST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

· First Region - Wednesday, November 3

o Location: Niswonger Performance Arts Center (212 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN 37745)

o Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

· Southeast Region - Thursday, November 4

o Location: The Howard School (2500 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37408)

o Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

Week of November 8

· Upper Cumberland Region - Wednesday, November 10

o Location: Jackson County Middle School (170 Blue Devil Ln., Gainesboro, TN 38562)

o Time: 5:30 p.m. CST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

Week of November 22

· Northwest Region - Monday, November 22

o Location: Gibson County High School (130 Trenton Hwy., Dyer, TN 38330)

o Time: 5:30 p.m. CST

o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream

o Facebook Event

Those who plan on going to an event are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook and fill out an interest form.

