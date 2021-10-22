Advertisement

Two powerful fall fronts in the eight day

Meteorologist Ben Cathey delivers your warm weekend but next week gets a lot colder.
After lots of clouds Friday, things warm up this coming weekend.
After lots of clouds Friday, things warm up this coming weekend.(Stuart O'Neill)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skies clear tonight, leaving us with warming temperatures and a few clouds for your weekend. A WVLT First Alert has been added for Monday as an incoming front could impact your evening commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After a chilly start and areas of patchy fog Saturday morning, we will warm into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

The Vols are on the road this week at Alabama. Kick-off is at 7 pm and will be quite a bit warmer than here at home with temperatures around 80 degrees and falling to the 60s under a clear sky by game’s end.

Vols at Alabama
Vols at Alabama(WVLT)

Our Saturday evening is cool with lows in the 50s. It could be a perfect evening for a post-game bonfire!

Sunday will be significantly warmer with highs in the upper 70s and a few more clouds throughout the day. A stray shower is possible, especially in the northern part of our area.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ve added a First Alert day for Monday as an incoming front has the potential to impact your evening commute. Storms and heavy rain are likely.

We’ll cool down some on Tuesday only to warm up again briefly before the next front swings through Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Significantly cooler weather settles in after the front toward the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Blair
Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say
Officer-involved shooting update
Man shot and killed by officers on I-75 after robbery, identified
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds predict what kind of winter we will have?
Chamber of Commerce members and SMARM Board of Directors cuts the ribbon on a new location in...
SMARM opens new larger location in Sevierville
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Cooler, more clouds at times.
Leftover clouds with a cooler Friday, weekend warming ahead
Cooler with more clouds at times
Your Forecast: Cooler today but warming this weekend
Clingman's Dome
First Alert over but two more storms roll in next week
Tracking stronger storms for later today.
Stronger storms possible later today, First Alert added