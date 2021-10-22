Two powerful fall fronts in the eight day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skies clear tonight, leaving us with warming temperatures and a few clouds for your weekend. A WVLT First Alert has been added for Monday as an incoming front could impact your evening commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After a chilly start and areas of patchy fog Saturday morning, we will warm into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

The Vols are on the road this week at Alabama. Kick-off is at 7 pm and will be quite a bit warmer than here at home with temperatures around 80 degrees and falling to the 60s under a clear sky by game’s end.

Vols at Alabama (WVLT)

Our Saturday evening is cool with lows in the 50s. It could be a perfect evening for a post-game bonfire!

Sunday will be significantly warmer with highs in the upper 70s and a few more clouds throughout the day. A stray shower is possible, especially in the northern part of our area.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ve added a First Alert day for Monday as an incoming front has the potential to impact your evening commute. Storms and heavy rain are likely.

We’ll cool down some on Tuesday only to warm up again briefly before the next front swings through Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Significantly cooler weather settles in after the front toward the end of the week.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

