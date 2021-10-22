Varsity All Access Week-10 notable matchups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a couple weeks of having several of our area teams enjoy bye weeks, most teams are back on the gridiron for week number 10 of high school football action across East Tennessee including two of the top ranked teams in the state squaring off in Blount County.

West (7-1) at Maryville (8-0)

The top ranked team in Class-5A, West takes on the 2nd ranked team in Class-6A in a battle of Rebels Friday night in Maryville. On paper, this looks like another Maryville win and very well might be, but the Lamar Brown’s team has other ideas. West also has the confidence to do it after falling by just a point to Alcoa a few weeks ago in a tightly contested game. On the flip-side, Maryville’s only had to sweat it out just once this season and that was against the afore mentioned tornadoes in Week-4.

Halls (4-4, 1-2 2-5A) at Central (5-2, 3-0)

In a key region matchup Friday night it’ll be halls traveling over the Ridge to face rival Central. The Red Devils are 4-4, but held Powell to just 14 points and beat a talented Karns team 35-14 back in Week-8. After a slow start to the season, Nick Craney’s Bobcats are purring now. Central has won five straight games and are a perfect 3-0 in region play. Halls can lock up a playoff spot with a win tonight in the annual battle of Black Oak Ridge.

South-Doyle (5-3, 2-1 2-4A) at Carter (6-3, 2-1)

Davey Gillum’s Anderson County Mavericks have locked a playoff spot in Class 4-A Region-2, but this matchup between the Cherokees and Green Hornets will help put into focus the seeding and home field advantage in the upcoming playoffs. Clark Duncan’s ‘Kees have been inconsistent losing consecutive games at home to AC and Farragut and then blowing out Fulton on the road. This should be a competitve game at Carter. As an added bonus, we’ll have Bobby Stanton mic’d up. He is the grandfather of Hornets QB Chandler Wilson and also played QB for the Hornets back in the day starting a a string of Carter quarterbacks in the family. A legacy which also includes his two sons. Check out all the fun tonight on varsity All Access.

Stone Memorial (5-4) at Kingston (7-1)

Stone Memorial is in Class-4A and the Kingston Yellow Jackets are in 3A, but this could very well prove to be the stiffest test the Panthers face all season. In their 7 wins, Brian Pankey’s Jackets have four shutouts and have won by better than 20 points in six of their games. On the flip-side, the Yellow jackets have played just one team above Class-3A and that turned out to be a 35-0 loss to 5A Campbell County. That game was on the road and this one is at home, which should prove to be the difference for a very good Kingston football team.

Be sure to join us for all the scores and highlights Friday night at 11pm on WVLT’s Varsity All Access report.

