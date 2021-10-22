Vols fan stings Alabama in new song

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A passionate Vols fan has written a stinging song about the University of Tennessee’s rival Alabama. Connor Smith wrote the song “I Hate Alabama” in preparation for the rivalry game this weekend.

The song isn’t just about hate, however. It’s also about love.

“I hate Alabama... cuz that’s where I lost you,” the song goes. It isn’t just about football.

“At the end you kind of realize this dude isn’t mad about football, you know, they took his girl and so it kind of makes this magic combination,” said Smith.

Smith says the UT-Alabama game is a family tradition.

“Both my parents went to Knoxville. We had season tickets in Nealand so most Saturdays we would go up and watch the game. So it runs in the blood and it’s a family tradition,” Smith said.

Surprisingly, Alabama fans seem to like the song as well.

“Our first show since the song was out was in Birmingham, Alabama. It was a wild to see people show up and people came for that song and knew every word and when we started singing, every cell phone in the building came out,” said Smith.

Despite the rivalry, Smith said we all love football.

