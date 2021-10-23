Advertisement

Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley

Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.(April Lackey)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One pair of newlyweds in Wears Valley had a unique set of wedding crashers this week- a bear and her two cubs.

Taylor and Blake Clabaugh were set to be married in Wears Valley when their special day was put on hold as the three bears stopped by to check out the wedding décor. WVLT News spoke to April Lackey, the aunt of the bride, who said she thought the bears were trying out for a role in the ceremony.

“Perhaps the cubs were just trying to show they could listen to mom and would make a good ring bearer & flower girl if Momma could talk us into it,” Lackey said.

The surprise visit was good news for the bride and groom.

“People have said it’s good luck to see them or have them at your wedding,” Lackey said. “They say rain on your wedding day is good luck too. Saturday morning started off nasty. It was cold, rainy, and windy. Thankfully things started calming down and the sun started peaking through the clouds. It ended up being a gorgeous and perfect day with double the luck, blessings, and all the love for the newly married couple.”

The wedding was put on hold for a bit to let the animals make their way away from the venue, Lackey said, but then went off without a hitch.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting update
“He could have hit me” North Carolina man shot, killed by officers on I-75 after suspected robbery
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Roane County Commissioner, Randy Ellis
Roane County Commissioner charged with DUI after striking two vehicles head-on
Randolph Blair
Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say
K-9 Jak
Maryville Police Department K-9 found safe

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback versus South Carolina
LIVE THREAD: Vols visit #4 Alabama
Warmer Sunday
Very warm Sunday before ahead of a First Alert for storms Monday
President Joe Biden
UT Pride Center receives letter from President Biden celebrating LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day
Seymour Haunted Car Wash
Seymour Fire Department to host haunted car wash