Enjoy the sunshine this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the start of your weekend. We’ve got sunshine winning out this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Grab that jacket or sweater as you head out for that morning walk or run to grab the newspaper. It’s a bit chilly, but the sunshine wins out once the fog leaves this morning.

Highs on Saturday will be near 68 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Through the evening hours the temperatures here in Tennessee will fall back into the lower 60s for the early evening and eventually into the 50s as we move closer to midnight. Enjoy the moon and stars tonight!

Meanwhile, the Vols are on the road for Saturday’s game. In Alabama, it will be closer to 80 degrees for the high on Saturday. In your I’m All Vol forecast, the 7 PM game cools through the 60s with a clear sky.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and temperatures near 50 to start Sunday. So a little warmer as you get out the door for church.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next chance for rain and storms comes into the forecast Monday where coverage will be near 60%. We’ve added a WVLT First Alert for the afternoon to evening commute, as some downpours can make it messy.

It’s only a little cooler Tuesday, ahead of another build up in rain and some storms late Wednesday to Thursday. This will leave the end of the week much cooler, and that looks to stick around beyond the 8-day for a couple of days.

