Hundreds of jobs lost following Newport Conagra plant closing

District 11 Representative, Jeremy Faison, posted that the close was tough on the community on Twitter.
Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A staple employer in the Newport community, Conagra Brands, ceased all production for the last time, Friday, Oct. 22.

Approximately 215 jobs were impacted due to the termination of production at the plant, Senior Director of Conagra communications, Dan Hare said.

“We informed employees many months ago and made sure to keep everyone updated as we finalized the process,” Hare said.

There are approximately thirty additional jobs that will be impacted once the warehouse portion of the plant closes. Hare said their current plan was to close the warehouse in late winter to early spring and they would make sure employees were aware of the plan in advance.

“We will make sure our teams are aware of plans and timing as we proceed,” Hare said.

If you are being laid off due to the plant closing, Rep. Faison said to call his office at 615-741-6871 and they would help take care of the transition.

