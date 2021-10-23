Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: Vols visit #4 Alabama

Hendon Hooker expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee
Tennessee quarterback versus South Carolina
Tennessee quarterback versus South Carolina(Jim Boofer)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the 104th meeting between the Vols and Crimson Tide. Alabama’s won the last 14 in a row and are primed to make it 15 straight. Helping Tennessee’s cause however will be quarterback Hendon Hooker, who despite getting banged up last week against ole Miss, is ecpted to get the state tonight against Bama as per our partners at Volquest.com.

In fact, here’s a look at Hooker and the Vols exiting the busses after arriving at Bryant Denny Stadium this afternoon.

This series is one that absolutely gets fans on both sides of the fence riled up and it appears the Bir Orange faithful who made the trip to Tuscaloosa are ready to go!

