LIVE THREAD: Vols visit #4 Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the 104th meeting between the Vols and Crimson Tide. Alabama’s won the last 14 in a row and are primed to make it 15 straight. Helping Tennessee’s cause however will be quarterback Hendon Hooker, who despite getting banged up last week against ole Miss, is ecpted to get the state tonight against Bama as per our partners at Volquest.com.

As per our partners at https://t.co/yl9G2eSzA1, Hendon Hooker is expected to start tonight at quarterback for Tennessee against Alabama after taking most of the 1st team reps in practice this week @wvltrick @ZackRickensTV pic.twitter.com/rFsCUmBAHB — wvlt (@wvlt) October 23, 2021

In fact, here’s a look at Hooker and the Vols exiting the busses after arriving at Bryant Denny Stadium this afternoon.

#Vols starting quarterback Hendon Hooker greets the Tennessee faithful as the team arrives pic.twitter.com/yCPgWINVS0 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) October 23, 2021

This series is one that absolutely gets fans on both sides of the fence riled up and it appears the Bir Orange faithful who made the trip to Tuscaloosa are ready to go!

Nice showing from the #Vols faithful as the team arrives pic.twitter.com/uZX9ZNmh83 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) October 23, 2021

