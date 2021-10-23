Advertisement

Man “critically wounded” in apartment shooting

One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was critically wounded in a shooting at Holston Oaks Apartments, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said in a release Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just before noon Saturday. KPD officers responded to the shooting and found one male victim inside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound, the release said. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes investigators and Crime Lab personnel have started an investigation, according to the release.

