Man “critically wounded” in apartment shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was critically wounded in a shooting at Holston Oaks Apartments, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said in a release Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just before noon Saturday. KPD officers responded to the shooting and found one male victim inside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound, the release said. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes investigators and Crime Lab personnel have started an investigation, according to the release.

