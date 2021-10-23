Advertisement

Oak Ridge Police Department helps out with National Prescription Take Back Day

The national day was created to help highlight the crucial need to properly dispose of unused and expired prescription drugs.
An Oak Ridge Police Officer officer taking expired and unused medication at the station's Take-Back event.
An Oak Ridge Police Officer officer taking expired and unused medication at the station's Take-Back event.(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In honor of DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the Oak Ridge Police Department held a drive-thru drug take back.

The event was created to help highlight the crucial need to properly dispose of unused and expired prescription drugs. Stacey Pratt, the project director for ASAP of Anderson says collecting the drugs to be incinerated is the best alternative to flushing them down the toilet, or throwing them away in the trash.

“There have been a lot of studies that happened in Tennessee and found medicines in our water supply, and are doing things like harming the reproductive functions of fish and other animals that live in our water in Tennessee,” says Pratt.

Within the first hour of the take-back, the police department collected nearly 70 pounds of old prescriptions.

The DEA says pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

They also say non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.

If a take-back program isn’t available, you can take the meds out of their bottles and mix them with something unappealing like kitty litter or coffee grounds. After that, seal them in a bag or disposable container, and throw that away.

To find out about take-back locations near you, click here.

