Tennessee National Guard hosts open house at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard hosted an open house at the West Town Mall in Knoxville on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Soldiers in the Tennessee Army National Guard gave visitors opportunities to meet with them and tour military vehicles and aircraft.

An M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M109A6 Paladin and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter were showcased on-site.

Tenessee officials said they wished to provide visitors with a firsthand experience of what to expect as pilots, aircrews and crewmembers, according to a release.

“This is a great opportunity to meet Soldiers from the Knoxville area who are defending our state and nation,” said Lt. Col. Richard Stackpole, Tennessee National Guard’s Recruitment and Retention Battalion Commander. “We are also excited about talking with the public and showing our capabilities and how they help our community during emergencies and natural disasters.”

The event is free to the public.

