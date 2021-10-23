Advertisement

Tennessee National Guard hosts open house at West Town Mall

An M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M109A6 Paladin and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter were showcased on-site.
Tennessee National Guard Open House
Tennessee National Guard Open House(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard hosted an open house at the West Town Mall in Knoxville on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Soldiers in the Tennessee Army National Guard gave visitors opportunities to meet with them and tour military vehicles and aircraft.

An M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M109A6 Paladin and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter were showcased on-site.

Tenessee officials said they wished to provide visitors with a firsthand experience of what to expect as pilots, aircrews and crewmembers, according to a release.

“This is a great opportunity to meet Soldiers from the Knoxville area who are defending our state and nation,” said Lt. Col. Richard Stackpole, Tennessee National Guard’s Recruitment and Retention Battalion Commander. “We are also excited about talking with the public and showing our capabilities and how they help our community during emergencies and natural disasters.”

The event is free to the public.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting update
“He could have hit me” North Carolina man shot, killed by officers on I-75 after suspected robbery
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Roane County Commissioner, Randy Ellis
Roane County Commissioner charged with DUI after striking two vehicles head-on
Randolph Blair
Knoxville man arrested for stopping traffic on interstate, officials say
K-9 Jak
Maryville Police Department K-9 found safe

Latest News

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food...
Hundreds of jobs lost following Newport Conagra plant closing
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Enjoy the sunshine this weekend
Located at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge.
Rotary Club Craft Fair continues in Pigeon Forge
Varsity all access
FULL SCOREBOARD: Varsity All Access Week 10