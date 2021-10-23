UT Pride Center receives letter from President Biden celebrating LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Pride Center received a letter from President Joe Biden sending his best wishes for LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day Tuesday, a post from Pride Center officials says.

The Pride Center at UT provides resources and engagement opportunities to LGBTQ+ students.

“The Pride Center is the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer resource center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville,” the Pride Center’s website reads. “We strive to be a space for all members of the UT community to engage with and explore issues relating to gender and sexuality through our events, programming, community space, and initiatives.”

In the letter, Biden acknowledged that locations like the Pride Center play an important part in securing safety and rights for LGBTQ+ people, especially those of color and transgender people.

“These centers provide lifesaving resources, giving LGBTQ+ people a safe haven in which to find community, acceptance and joy,” the letter said. “Even with the progress we’ve made to advance the promise of equality for everyone, members of the LGBTQ+ community - especially LGBTQ+ people of color and trans people - continue to face discriminations and lack protections for their basic human rights.”

President Biden also mentioned states where LGBTQ+ rights are under attack, saying those at the Pride Center are especially important in providing resources.

“In too many states, anti-LGBTQ+ state bills have sought to roll back the clock on equality. In the face of these legislative attacks, you are providing essential support to LGBTQ+ community members and helping them feel less alone,” the letter stated.

Biden finished the letter by telling those at the Pride Center “I see you. I hear you. Keep the faith.”

Happy Big Orange Friday! We got a little mail this week from the White House celebrating June 2021 and LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️BRB, we’re going frame shopping~~ Posted by UTK Pride Center on Friday, October 22, 2021

