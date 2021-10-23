Very warm Sunday before ahead of a First Alert for storms Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll get a nice surge of warmth Sunday ahead of a cold front that will bring us rain and some stronger storms. We do have a First Alert due to those storms being on the strong to severe side at times Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will see a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping near 48 degrees.

It’ll be a cooler start Sunday but we will warm up nicely to near 78 by the afternoon hours. Those winds from the southwest will help us warm up quickly. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The timing of the rain and storms for Monday’s First Alert has changed. It looks like we could see that front push into the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky around 9 a.m. and push into the Valley around noon. The main threats will be gusty winds and some pockets of heavy rainfall. Overall it looks like we’ll see about an 80% coverage. We should see the main line of storms push out by the evening commute. We will continue to update the timing as we get closer.

Strong storms possible Monday (WVLT)

It’s only a little cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of another build-up in rain and some storms Thursday into Friday. It looks like another front moves in early Thursday and sticks around through Friday.

Right now, it looks like Halloween weekend is chilly with sunshine and mostly dry conditions. We will continue to watch that forecast closely over the next several days.

Saturday evening's 8-day planner (WVLT)

