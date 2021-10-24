Advertisement

Carson-Newman University fishing duo wins MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing tournament at Chickamauga Lake

Haden Gaddis (Left) and Ben Cully (Right)
Haden Gaddis (Left) and Ben Cully (Right)(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fishing duo from Carson-Newman University won the Abu Garcia College Fishing tournament at Chickamauga Lake by bringing five bass to the scale weighing exactly 18 pounds Friday.

The fishing duo for the university consisted of Ben Cully from Rockwall, TX and Hayden Gaddis from Seymour, TN who earned the Eagles bass club $2,000.

The win also qualified the duo to compete in the 2022 College Fishing National Championship, according to a release.

The fishing competition, hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, held 278 competing teams, which broke an MLF record as the largest collegiate fishing tournament of all time.

According to officials, the duo caught their fish on an unnamed frog while targeting weedy areas.

The event was the third and final qualifying tournament for Southeastern Conference anglers, a release stated.

The top 27 teams will advance to the 2022 College Fishing National Championship.

Complete results can be found at the Major League Fishing website.

