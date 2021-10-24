Advertisement

First Alert for gusty storms Monday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front that will bring us storms Monday
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Monday bringing us rainy and storms weather into East Tennessee. A WVLT First Alert is in effect due to some of those storms being on the strong to severe side.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see those mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to start out near 56 degrees Monday.

The First Alert starts Monday around 9 a.m. as storms push into the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky. That mine line of storms will then push into the valley around lunchtime and out of here by 5 p.m. The main threats will be gusty winds as this front pushes through. Overall it looks like we’ll see about an 80% coverage of storms. The best chance for those severe storms is east of I-75.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds stick around Tuesday morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will only get to about 62 degrees. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs getting back into the mid to upper 60s.

Another system arrives Thursday and could potentially stick around through Saturday morning. This next system looks rainy and then will definitely bring us cooler weather for Halloween weekend. Right now, it looks like we will be mostly dry Saturday evening and all day Sunday. We will continue to watch that forecast closely over the next several days.

