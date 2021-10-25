Advertisement

Abandoned vehicles illegally dumped at Big South Fork

Officials said the vehicles appeared to have been dumped over a series of separate incidents.(Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On August 26, park staff said they discovered an abandoned vehicle, UTV and a boat in the Blue Hole section at Big South Fork.

The area was closed to all vehicles.

The vehicles appeared to have been dumped over a series of separate incidents, according to officials.

“The resulting cleanup pulled staff away from planned trail work and public safety duties. Additionally, illegally dumping of trash and other items create a negative visitor experience for those hoping to enjoy the serene natural beauty of Big South Fork NRRA,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas.

Abandoning property in the park is prohibited by federal law, according to park officials.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents are encouraged to contact the NPS at 423-223-4489 or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection Tip Line at 423-569-7301. The 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.

