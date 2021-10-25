Carson-Newman University Fishing Duo Makes History

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Carson-Newman University duo of Ben Cully of Rockwall, Texas, and Hayden Gaddis of Seymour, Tennessee, brought a five-bass limit to the scale Friday weighing 18 pounds even to win the Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI at Lake Chickamauga. The victory earned the Eagles bass club $2,000 and qualified the duo to compete in the 2022 College Fishing National Championship.

Hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, the field of 278 teams competing broke an MLF record as the largest Collegiate Fishing tournament of all-time. The previous record was set in March of 2018, when 276 teams competed in a Southeastern Conference event at Lake Guntersville.According to post-tournament reports the duo caught their fish on an unnamed frog, targeting weedy areas.

Top 27 teams advance to the 2022 College Fishing National Championship. Complete results for the entire field can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

The event was the third and final qualifying tournaments for Southeastern Conference anglers.Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI teams compete in regular-season qualifying tournaments in one of five conferences – Central, Northern, Southern, Southeastern and Western.

The top ten teams from each division’s three regular-season tournaments and the top 20 teams from the annual Abu Garcia College Fishing Open advance to the following year’s Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI National Championship. For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.

For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.