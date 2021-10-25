Cooling off Tuesday, another fall front later this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll dry out for a couple of days before another system arrives later this week bringing us more rain and pretty cool temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers linger tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Winds could still gust to around 20 mph at times. We’ll start Tuesday around 50 degrees but only warm up to around 58.

We’ll start out Tuesday with clouds and spotty showers. We’ll clear out by the afternoon hours and see more sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

Patchy frost is possible by Wednesday morning, as the thirties spread out in our area. The higher elevations and sheltered valleys is where frost is possible with a low in Knoxville around 39 degrees. Wednesday looks nice with sunshine, we’ll warm to around 65 degrees.

Another system arrives Thursday and could potentially stick around through Saturday morning. This cold front looks rainy with a chilly Halloween weekend. Right now, it looks like we will be mostly dry Saturday evening, and clear for Halloween. We will continue to watch that forecast closely over the next several days.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.