KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The game time for the Tennessee-Kentucky game has been announced.

The Vols will take on the Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. in Lexington on Nov. 6.

The game will air on ESPN 2.

Another November night in Lexington. pic.twitter.com/C7XNCoLs5g — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.