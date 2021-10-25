George Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior forward Mackenzie George has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

George scored goals in back-to-back games at Vanderbilt and against Georgia. She tallied the game-winner and an assist against the Bulldogs to help secure the 3-1 win and keep UT in the running for an SEC East title. Five of her seven shots over two games were on frame, with two resulting in goals.

The California native has four goals on the season and leads the team in assists with eight. This is George’s first SEC weekly honor. Three other Vols have received SEC accolades this season, with Taylor Huff, Jordan Fusco, and Claire Rain all being named SEC Freshman of the Week.

No. 10 Tennessee will close out the regular season at home on Thursday, taking on Kentucky in a 6 p.m. ET matchup that will be streamed on the SEC Network. A win over the Wildcats will earn UT its second-straight SEC East division championship and position the Vols as the No. 2 seed entering the SEC Tournament, giving them a double-bye into the quarterfinals.

The game will be UT’s Senior Night, and before the game, Brooke Wilson, Ashley Gabor, Mackenzie Ostrom, Hannah Tillett, and Wrenne French will be recognized.

