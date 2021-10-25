“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” wrote Knox Co. Sheriff to President Biden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Co. Sheriff Tom Spangler wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, stating that he will not comply with the President’s executive order that all businesses with 100 or more employees have to require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment or have unvaccinated employees take COVID-19 tests weekly.

“As the Sheriff of Knox County, I will not comply with this unconstitutional order,” Spangler said in the letter.

“We are in a time in our Country where men and women are leaving the profession of law enforcement in record numbers. If I were to enforce this mandate; it is likely we could lose a large majority of our work force, putting the lives of our citizens in immediate danger. Our deputies, corrections officers, and support staff are overworked and underpaid. Therefore, retention remains challenging. This mandate would also make the Knox County Sheriff’s Office less attractive for those seeking a career in law enforcement.”

Speaking at the White House on Sept. 9, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. “The unvaccinated minority can cause a lot of damage, and they are,” he added.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.