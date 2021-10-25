Advertisement

Judge rules for Tennessee school district’s mask mandate

U.S. Education Department has opened civil rights investigations into Tennessee and four other Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee school district can continue requiring students to wear masks in school after a federal judge on Friday extended a ruling blocking an opt-out provision, The Tennessean reported.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit brought by the families of two children with disabilities who attend Williamson County schools. They claim Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates puts their children at risk and violates their educational rights.

In the Friday opinion, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw found that “disabled students are at a significantly higher risk for severe infection and are exposed at a higher rate following,” following Lee’s executive order. He called it “an irreparable harm” that justifies continuing to block the order.

“The record before the Court establishes that temporary universal mask mandates adopted by the Williamson County and Franklin school systems have been, and likely would continue to be, effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19,” Crenshaw wrote. “Executive Order No. 84 violates federal law and must yield.”

The ruling mirrors those by federal judges in Memphis and Knoxville, where Lee’s order is also blocked. As a result, school districts in Shelby, Williamson and Knox counties can continue to enforce universal mask policies. The rulings don’t apply to other schools systems in the state.

Lee has encouraged people to voluntarily send their children to school wearing masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 but says parents should decide what is best for their children. He has vowed to continue fighting in court, and the state attorney general has appealed the decisions in Memphis and Knoxville.

Lee first issued the executive order in August and has extended it several times. The current order runs through Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Education Department has opened civil rights investigations into Tennessee and four other Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools. The Department says the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

Masks are a key virus-prevention tool that are most effective when worn by a large number of people, public health experts say. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended them for schools, saying they don’t pose health risks for children older than toddler age.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI assisting in investigation following two bodies found in Sevier County home
Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food...
Hundreds of jobs lost following Newport Conagra plant closing
Cold front brings storms Monday
First Alert for gusty storms Monday

Latest News

Tracking downpours and storms
Tracking downpours and gusty storms, First Alert today
Tennessee special session to tackle COVID-19 mandates this week
Tracking downpours and storms
First Alert: Tracking downpours and storms today
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens