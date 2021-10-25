Knoxville man pleads guilty to using murder-for-hire to try to kill his wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing up to ten years of prison or a $250,000 fine after he entered a guilty plea to one count of murder-for-hire in front of a U.S. District Court judge on Monday, according to U.S. Department of Justice Spokesperson Rachelle Barnes.

According to court documents filed in Federal court in Knoxville, Nelson Paul Replogle was arrested on April 21 after FBI agents received a tip from the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) about someone providing Bitcoin online to hire someone to kill his wife. An anonymous person reached out to the BBC with the tip for authorities.

Replogle, admitted to using the internet to contact someone on the dark web that arranges murders for hire, according to documents filed in the case.

“Replogle provided the would-be killer with the intended victim’s name and address, a description of the victim’s vehicle, and a specific date, time, and place where the victim could be found and murdered,” Barnes said. “In addition, Replogle asked that the killing appear as “road rage or [a] carjacking gone wrong.”'

Replogle transferred 0.2924549 Bitcoin which amounted to $17,853.49 in exchange for the anticipated murder, according to Barnes.

“Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) learned of the plot and intervened and arrested the defendant,” said Barnes. “The victim was not harmed as a result of the defendant’s attempt to have the victim murdered.”

Sentencing is set for February 22, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.