KPD provides safety tips ahead of Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Halloween only couple of days away, the Knoxville Police Department provided some safety tips ahead of the spooky season.

KPD said in a post that parents and guardians should keep these treat-or-treating tips in mind to make sure it is a safe and happy Halloween!

The tips include:

Make sure costumes fit so children don’t trip

Make sure your children can see and hear well. They said if possible, to use face paint instead of a mask

Choose a costume that is light-colored or apply “glow in the dark” patches to it so children are easily seen at night

Try to trick-or-treat when it is still light out. Bring a flashlight in case there is a delay

Stay in your neighborhood and only visit homes you know. Alternatively, attend community organized events

An adult or older sibling should accompany younger children

Children should not go into strangers’ homes or apartments

Use sidewalks when possible and follow traffic signals. Try to avoid walking on the street. If walking on the street, walk toward oncoming traffic and stay close to the curb so the car lights can see you and you can see oncoming traffic

Establish and review trick-or-treating rules before participating by your parents or adults

Instruct children to only accept sealed treats and examine treats before eating them

Those who welcome trick-or-treaters should turn their porch lights on to guests

KPD said if your child received tampered treats, to try and determine where they came from and report the incident to the police.

They also said to report any suspicious activity to the police department by calling 9-1-1 immediately.

