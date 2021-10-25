Advertisement

Make-A-Wish to gift dream computer to East Tennessee teen

An East Tennessee teen is set to receive his dream computer through Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.
Teen set to receive computer of a lifetime
Teen set to receive computer of a lifetime
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old from Gray, TN is set to receive his dream gaming computer through Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, according to a spokesperson with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

Caleb told Make-A-Wish that gaming is how he stays close with his friends since he cannot see them in person due to COVID-19 and his illness.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee in partnership with Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area is gifting Caleb an Origin PC custom designed liquid-cooled gaming computer. He was able to watch the computer being built over Zoom.

Caleb will receive his computer on Thursday, Nov. 28.

