Make-A-Wish to gift dream computer to East Tennessee teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old from Gray, TN is set to receive his dream gaming computer through Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, according to a spokesperson with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

Caleb told Make-A-Wish that gaming is how he stays close with his friends since he cannot see them in person due to COVID-19 and his illness.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee in partnership with Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area is gifting Caleb an Origin PC custom designed liquid-cooled gaming computer. He was able to watch the computer being built over Zoom.

Caleb will receive his computer on Thursday, Nov. 28.

