Pigeon Forge Police announce Halloween event for families

Spooktacular event happening the Thursday before Halloween.
The Pigeon Forge Police Department is hosting a family Halloween event.
By William Puckett
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday, October 28th the Pigeon Forge Police Department will hold a Halloween event for families.

The department is holding an event at the Pigeon Forge Community Center Thursday, October 28th from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating with free candy, city wide scavenger hunt, and a safety day.

The department adds if you have any questions call (865) 429-7373.

