Advertisement

Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens

The teens ranaway on Sunday night.
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top, TN.(None)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Rocky Top are looking for three teens, they said ran away.

Briana Sky Charckon, 13, Neveah Carmilla Thomas, 11, and Victoria “Tori” Greshaw, 15, (not pictured) were last seen Sunday night around 11:30 pm.

If you know anything call the contact Rocky Top Police Department at 866-426-7402.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI assisting in investigation following two bodies found in Sevier County home
Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food...
Hundreds of jobs lost following Newport Conagra plant closing
Cold front brings storms Monday
First Alert for gusty storms Monday

Latest News

Tracking downpours and gusty storms.
Tracking downpours and gusty storms, First Alert today
Howl-o-ween event
UT Gardens host 8th annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pooch parade
Sevier County TBI Investigation
TBI Sevier County Investigation
Cold front brings storms Monday
First Alert for gusty storms Monday