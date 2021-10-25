Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Rocky Top are looking for three teens, they said ran away.

Briana Sky Charckon, 13, Neveah Carmilla Thomas, 11, and Victoria “Tori” Greshaw, 15, (not pictured) were last seen Sunday night around 11:30 pm.

If you know anything call the contact Rocky Top Police Department at 866-426-7402.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.