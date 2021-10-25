“She was a great friend” coworkers remember Sevier Co. Court Clerk Connie Holt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several friends and coworkers of Sevier Co. Court Clerk Connie Holt found dead in Sevier County on Sunday, shared their stories of her.

WVLT News spoke to several friends and coworkers of Holt’s. Most have shared that “to know her was to love her” and that “Connie was always smiling and giving hugs.”

“There are no words that could ever adequately describe the amazing woman that Connie was,” said Holt’s friend and longtime colleague, Tami Bailey. “She was a great friend. A great leader. She loved and was proud of her family. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for family or friend.”

Criminal Defense Attorney Tim Arrants said he had known Holt since the early 2000′s. He told WVLT that he thought it was a mistake when he first heard the news.

The @TBInvestigation has confirmed the second person involved in the death investigation is Eric Neal Peters age 54. Connie Holt had her 55th birthday on Friday. The investigation remains active and ongoing. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/3Vyg8tp9sK — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) October 25, 2021

“Connie was just a fantastic clerk. I don’t think anybody could really do justice to that. I know that there will be people who will fill in and her staff is really, really good. But you just can’t replace Connie” said Arrants.

Arrants said she turned 55 on Friday and there was a party at work for her.

Rex Ogle, a Circuit Court Judge said he’s truly happy he crossed paths with her in life.

“Connie Holt was just a great lady. She was just a lady from head to toe. And I just enjoyed her very much,” said Ogle, “It’s sad to lose her. She was a great human being.”

“I’ve been in the legal system over 40 years and this is the worst thing that’s happened here.” said Ogle.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters also commented about Holt.

“I am in shock over Connie’s death,” said Mayor Waters. “She was a great friend and someone who loved her family, work, and county. We will all miss her greatly.”

Arrants hoped her legacy would live on in Sevier County.

“I think to honor Connie’s memory, people should practice grace and kindness in their own lives,” explained Arrants.

Holt began working for Sevier County in 1994 and was elected as clerk in 2002.

The TBI is now investigating her death.

