TBI assisting in investigation following two bodies found in Sevier County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office after two bodies were found in a Sevier County home.

The TBI was unable to release more information other than they’re working alongside the sheriff’s office.

“The TBI has special agents working alongside the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and woman found inside a home in the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive,” a TBI spokesperson said.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information when reached for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

