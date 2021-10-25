Tracking downpours and gusty storms, First Alert today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another cold front moves in downpours and storms today. A WVLT First Alert is in effect from through the afternoon, as this brings in gusty winds and the potential for some stronger to isolated severe storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This early morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, as warm air approaches from the west. We’re cooling to the mid 50s, but actually warming a little early ahead of that front.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible. (WVLT)

Heavy downpours and storms moving through. (WVLT)

The First Alert starts Monday around 9 AM, as storms push onto the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky. That line of storms will then push into the valley around lunchtime and out of here by 4 PM, but still scattered rain and gusty winds will linger. This peaks at an 80% coverage of our area in storms midday. With the chance to heat up more east, there’s a better chance for a stronger to severe storm to flare up east of I-75.

This leaves us with a midday day, of 72 degrees in Knoxville. We’ll have temperatures knocked around in the 60s through the afternoon. Gusts after the storms are still around 25 mph at times.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with spotty rain, and gust around 20 mph at times. We’ll start Tuesday around 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds stick around Tuesday morning with more sunshine by the afternoon, but the cooler air settles in with a high of only 60 degrees.

Wednesday looks nice with sunshine, after a colder morning around 39 degrees, we’ll warm to around 67 degrees.

Another system arrives Thursday and could potentially stick around through Saturday morning. This cold front looks rainy, with a chilly Halloween weekend. Right now, it looks like we will be mostly dry Saturday evening, and clear for Halloween. We will continue to watch that forecast closely over the next several days.

8-day planner (WVLT)

