Advertisement

UT Gardens host 8th annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pooch parade

Dogs from across East Tennessee were on hand.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pooches and their owners gathered at UT Gardens Knoxville for the 8th annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pooch parade.

“It was kind of pieced together yes. Kind of just random items put together. A cowboy hat and put some strings on it and put some stuff with hot glue,” said James Scott a dog owner attending the event.

Dogs participating in the event are judged on four categories.

“Judging is fierce. We have pup culture which is popular culture, we have funny bone which is a funny costume, we have dog it yourself which is a do it yourself, and we have bad to the bone which is the scariest,” said James Newburn the interim director of UT Gardens Knoxville.

Many of the dogs costumes were made at home.

“We had to find the overalls and fix the hat, and I made these moonshine jugs,” said Suzanne Riepee-Blazer a dog owner.

The overall winning pup gets a prize basket and a $100 gift card from Emory Animal Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food...
Hundreds of jobs lost following Newport Conagra plant closing
Man “critically wounded” in apartment shooting
Cold front brings storms Monday
First Alert for gusty storms Monday

Latest News

Sevier County TBI Investigation
TBI Sevier County Investigation
Cold front brings storms Monday
First Alert for gusty storms Monday
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI assisting in investigation following two bodies found in Sevier County home
The Pigeon Forge Police Department is hosting a family Halloween event.
Pigeon Forge Police announce Halloween event for families