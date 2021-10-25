UT Gardens host 8th annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pooch parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pooches and their owners gathered at UT Gardens Knoxville for the 8th annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pooch parade.

“It was kind of pieced together yes. Kind of just random items put together. A cowboy hat and put some strings on it and put some stuff with hot glue,” said James Scott a dog owner attending the event.

Dogs participating in the event are judged on four categories.

“Judging is fierce. We have pup culture which is popular culture, we have funny bone which is a funny costume, we have dog it yourself which is a do it yourself, and we have bad to the bone which is the scariest,” said James Newburn the interim director of UT Gardens Knoxville.

Many of the dogs costumes were made at home.

“We had to find the overalls and fix the hat, and I made these moonshine jugs,” said Suzanne Riepee-Blazer a dog owner.

The overall winning pup gets a prize basket and a $100 gift card from Emory Animal Hospital.

