Bluegrass neighborhood prepares for Halloween weekend

By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Halloween, this weekend, neighbors and local businesses are starting to decorate, preparing for visitors.

Knoxville mother, Tricia Smith, said, “My kids love them and the other neighborhood kids love them.”

From a moving cat to giant inflatables, including the Marshmellow Man from Ghostbusters, families in the Bluegrass neighborhood are getting back into the Halloween spirit.

Smith said, “The kids love the big blow-up things.”

Smith and her family won’t be alone in this. Experts said more than half of Americans who celebrate Halloween decorate their yard.

Smith said her favorite figures are her blow molds.

“They kind of reminded me when I was a kid and then I started collecting a bunch of them,” Smith said.

Other families in the Bluegrass area are showing off their decorations including a Baby Yoda. Some families like some parts of decorating for Halloween more than others.

Knoxville resident Samantha Sanchez said, “I mean I liked purchasing everything. I didn’t like putting it up.”

This year is the time to get back into the Halloween spirit after having a more socially distant one last year.

A perfect chance for people in the neighborhood to see some Halloween decorations and get some candy.

“It’s a chance to see all of your neighbors and the neighborhood kids,” Smith said. “It’s always nice to see a big smile on their face when they walk through the yard and see all of the decorations and everything.”

The Smith family continues to add to their Halloween collection and will continue doing so hoping to bring a smile to the faces of trick or treaters.

