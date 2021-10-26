Bum knee or ankle? Don’t count on a pair of crutches to be readily available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The list of what is impacted by the supply chain shortages continues to grow, this time with orthopedic braces and other items in site.

”We’ve actually had this problem since COVID started with supply chain issues in the medical field, from soft goods, braces, to a lot of different equipment we have,” said Jeff McPherson, COO of Tennessee Orthopedic Clinics.

While braces are hard to come by, orthopedic clinics and doctors across the country are finding crutches hard to find.

”The pinch is starting to get quite significant as we start to fill crutch orders as we come back into the office,” said McPherson. ”It is a supply chain issue. It’s just getting the product back to us whether it be off the shipping container, off the ships to the manufacturer and on to us.”

Across the country, some orthopedic clinics have had to resort to asking for donations in order to keep up with the demand.

While TOC isn’t to the point of asking for donations, there is some concern that a certain portion of people will be the largest impacted by this shortage.

”That’s pretty much who it’s affected the most, are the people who have had those same day sprains, strains and fractures for those who have had the foot, knee, and ankle pains,” said McPherson.

In the meantime for people who might almost need crutches, there are other avenues orthopedic service providers can use to help alleviate pain and start the healing process.

“We’ve got ways to get around certain things,” added McPherson.

There is hope that things will straighten out soon, but as with almost everything in the supply chain, there isn’t a timeline to when things will return to normal.

