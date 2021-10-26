Chilly today but sunshine returns, next front approaching

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of days to dry out, before another system arrives later this week. The next front lingers, as low pressure drops, and brings in a bigger drop in temperatures too.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with stray, light showers. We’re starting the day around 50 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average.

The chill today comes in the limited warming. We are at least seeing the sky clear, with more afternoon sunshine. Today’s high is only around 58 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average. There is also a chilly breeze at times out of the Northwest.

Tonight starts out mostly clear, but we’ll see some more high clouds increase by the morning. This doesn’t hold us back from dropping into the upper 30s. It will be around 39 degrees by sunrise Wednesday, with patchy frost possible in the higher elevations and sheltered valleys where it’s closer to mid 30s.

Colder with patchy frost tonight (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday also comes with more afternoon sunshine. We’ll warm to around 65 degrees, so a more mild afternoon and a light breeze.

Another system arrives Thursday and basically sticks around through Saturday. This next cold front looks rainy at times Thursday, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees. Then more showers move through at times on through Saturday, keeping the days chilly.

Halloween is still looking chilly, with a high closer to 60 degrees, but at least it’s mostly clear. A stray shower is possible in the higher elevations that day. The evening cools through the 50s, so warm layers under the costume are a must.

8-day planner (WVLT)

