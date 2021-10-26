Cold start Wednesday, rainy end to the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at a very chilly night with more sunshine on Wednesday. Enjoy the day because we get pretty rainy heading into the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out mostly clear, but we’ll see some more high clouds increase by the morning. This doesn’t hold us back from dropping into the upper 30s. It will be around 39 degrees by sunrise Wednesday, with patchy frost possible in the higher elevations and sheltered valleys where it’s closer to the mid-30s.

The sunshine continues Wednesday with highs getting into the low to mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another system arrives Thursday and basically sticks around through Saturday. This next cold front looks rainy at times Thursday, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees. Then more showers move through at times through Saturday, keeping the days chilly.

Halloween is still looking chilly, with a high closer to 60 degrees, but at least it’s mostly clear. A stray shower is possible in the higher elevations that day. The evening cools through the 50s, so warm layers under the costume are a must.

