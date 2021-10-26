A Family Legacy of Quarterbacks at Carter High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard of the expression, Quarterback U, well over at Carter High School in Knox County, the Green Hornets have established a long line of signal callers from the same family.

Grandpa Bobby Stanton starting it all back in the day. His two sons also played quarterback for the Hornets and now his daughter’s son, Chandler, is the current QB on the Carter football team.

This past Friday night, your Varsity All Access team spent some time with Bobby as he roamed the sidelines watching his grandson lead the Hornets to a victory over visiting South-Doyle.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.