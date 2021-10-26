Advertisement

Fulkerson Named Preseason First Team All-SEC

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams are voted on by the SEC basketball coaches
Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee Basketball(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released its preseason All-SEC teams Tuesday, with Tennessee super-senior forward John Fulkerson included as a first-team selection. The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches.

No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made. Entering his sixth season at Tennessee, Fulkerson has played 132 career games as a Vol with 62 starts—including 55 of his past 56 games. Fulkerson needs just 11 appearances to break UT’s all-time record for career games played and 125 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career. 

A 2020 All-SEC Second Team selection, Fulkerson has averaged a combined 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his two seasons as a full-time starter. Last season, Fulkerson led the Vols in field-goal percentage (.527) and was the team’s second-leading rebounder (5.5 rpg). His current .567 career field goal percentage is sixth in Tennessee program history. 

As a team, the Vols enter the season ranked 18th in the preseason AP Poll and are set to host Lenoir-Rhyne in an exhibition game this Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena (SEC Network+). Tickets can be purchased HERE.

