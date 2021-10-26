Harshbarger introduces bill to get more antibody treatments to Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A congresswoman from Tennessee is leading a path to allow states to decide how much monoclonal antibody treatments they need.

Representative Diana Harshbarger said this will be a huge impact to Tennessee where doctors have told her there are shortages. Thursday, she filed a bill that is crucial to helping people right here in Tennessee fight COVID-19. Her bill puts the states in control, not the federal government.

She got 17 other leaders to join her in filing the bill they call the “TREAT act” as it was filed.

This bill would undo the Biden administration’s rationing of the monoclonal antibodies by the federal government and let the states go directly to the manufacturers to order what they need.

The laboratory-made proteins stimulate the immune system to help fight COVID-19 and she said right now, some doctors in Tennessee have a hard time administering it because they simply are tied up in the supply chain.

“The states should be in charge of what they need. I understand case loads are decreasing, but for goodness sakes you still want to have them when you need them. You never want to be with out because they need to be administered as soon as you know you’ve got symptoms,” said Harshbarger. “I’ve heard from doctors and patients in East Tennessee about reports of shortages since this new federal take-over started in early September. These shortages result in delays getting these drugs to providers and patients.”

A similar bill has been filed in the Senate.

Since the distribution system was announced, Tennessee has had a 50 percent decrease in these antibodies.

