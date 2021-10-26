Hooker Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee redshirt senior signal caller Hendon Hooker was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021, as announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Tuesday.

Hooker is now eligible to be voted one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, which will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 9. For the second straight year, the process for selecting the 16 semifinalists includes a fan vote. Voting will take place through the @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The top five vote getters on each of the three social media platforms will receive bonus committee votes, which will be added to the ballots cast by the National Selection Committee. To participate in the fan vote, fans must like the original post highlighting the quarterback on the official @DaveyOBrien social media channels. Each round of the selection process (semifinalist, finalist and winner) will offer two one-week voting periods. For more info on the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021, click HERE.

Hooker, who was one of 60 quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien Award midseason watch list, has been phenomenal for the Vols since taking over as the starter in Week 3. The Greensboro, North Carolina native ranks 13th nationally with 17 touchdown passes this season while throwing just two interceptions. After eight weeks of play, Hooker ranks third in the FBS in passing efficiency (179.91) and is 12th in the country in points responsible for (126), accounting for 21 total touchdowns (17 passing, four rushing).

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

