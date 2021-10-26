Advertisement

Investigators seeking information on unsolved missing person case

Officials said its been nearly 14 years after Christina Stoddard was reported as missing.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Special Crimes Unit investigators are searching for information about a 27-year-old that went missing in 2007.

Christina Stoddard was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2007.

She was seen four days prior to her disappearance in the area of the Clinton Highway Wal-Mart around 12:30 p.m., according to police. At the time of her disappearance, she was approximately 5′3 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christina often went by the nickname “Shelba” and had a tattoo of a skull on her left bicep.

The events surrounding her disappearance are still unknown and there is no definitive evidence to indicate foul play.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to submit it to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Crime Stoppers is available online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters will remain completely anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

