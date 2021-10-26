Advertisement

Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return

Hillview Stables
Hillview Stables(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County business is offering a reward after a 10-month-old baby Kangaroo was stolen.

Hillview Stables posted on its Facebook Monday that someone went to a stall and walked out with Scooby Doo the Kangaroo.

The owner said in the post he has to be bottle fed every six to eight hours.

The business is offering a $500 reward for the Kangaroo’s safe return on the condition that it is in good health or $1,000 for a safe return and information that leads to an arrest.

You can see the Facebook post here.

We are working on more information.

