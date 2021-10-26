Knox Co. BOE files appeal to overrule judge on mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lawyers from the Knox County Law Director’s Office filed an appeal on behalf of the Knox County Schools Board of Education to appeal the mask mandate imposed by Judge Ronnie Greer.

Documents obtained by WVLT News show that the BOE wants the court to allow them to revert back to rules set by a vote against a mask mandate on Sept. 1.

Judge Ronnie Greer originally put the masking mandate in place in September after some Knox County families sued the school district, claiming the lack of a masking policy put their children at risk and denied them a public education. The masking policy set forth by Judge Greer only allowed exceptions for those with autism or tracheotomies.

Shortly after, the Knox County Board of Education filed for a list of exemptions in the masking policy and later filed to make changes to the policy itself. After days of waiting, Judge Greer issued a ruling on the exemptions Oct. 12.

Under the new ruling, Knox County Schools may now enforce a masking policy similar to the one put in place for the 2020 - 2021 school year with some exceptions.