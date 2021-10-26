Advertisement

Knox Co. BOE files appeal to overrule judge on mask mandate

Documents obtained by WVLT News show that the Knox Co. BOE wants the court to allow them to revert back to rules set by a vote on Sept. 1, that was against a mask mandate.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lawyers from the Knox County Law Director’s Office filed an appeal on behalf of the Knox County Schools Board of Education to appeal the mask mandate imposed by Judge Ronnie Greer.

Documents obtained by WVLT News show that the BOE wants the court to allow them to revert back to rules set by a vote against a mask mandate on Sept. 1.

Judge Ronnie Greer originally put the masking mandate in place in September after some Knox County families sued the school district, claiming the lack of a masking policy put their children at risk and denied them a public education. The masking policy set forth by Judge Greer only allowed exceptions for those with autism or tracheotomies.

Shortly after, the Knox County Board of Education filed for a list of exemptions in the masking policy and later filed to make changes to the policy itself. After days of waiting, Judge Greer issued a ruling on the exemptions Oct. 12.

Under the new ruling, Knox County Schools may now enforce a masking policy similar to the one put in place for the 2020 - 2021 school year with some exceptions.

KCS Appeal by WVLT News on Scribd

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Judge rules for Tennessee school district’s mask mandate
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens
According to court documents filled in Federal court in Knoxville, Nelson Paul Replogle was...
Knoxville man pleads guilty to using murder-for-hire to try to kill his wife

Latest News

A family line of QB's at Carter High School in Knox County
A Family Legacy of Quarterbacks at Carter High School
Cold start Wednesday
Cold start Wednesday, rainy end to the week
Monoclonal antibody treatment
Harshbarger introduces bill to get more antibody treatments to Tennessee
The crash happened at the I-75N exit in Clinton at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Two people are dead following a car crash in Clinton