KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigating after crash

One person is dead after a car crash on Cansler Avenue in Knoxville Monday night, police now investigating
KPD investigating after car crash in Knoxville. / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
KPD investigating after car crash in Knoxville. / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a car crash that happened on Cansler Avenue in Knoxville Monday night.

Based on what police found when they arrived at the scene, they believe a shooting happened before the crash.

According to a police report, the crash happened near Wallace Street at around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were told a shooting had happened in the same area before the crash.

Authorities said when they got to where the crash happened, an adult man was found inside an overturned car, and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim will be transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine how he died.

This is a developing story.

